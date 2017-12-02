Gujarat polls: CEC AK Joti meets parties' representatives; Congress seeks tight security in sensitive constituencies

Ahmedabad: Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti and around 10 senior officials of the Commission on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of main political parties to understand their concerns ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, to be held on 9 December.

The EC delegation, led by Joti, also held another meeting with various government officials, district collectors as well as senior police officials to review the preparations for conducting free and fair election, said Chief Electoral Officer for Gujarat BB Swain.

Representatives of the BJP, Congress, BSP and NCP attended the meeting with the EC delegation, he said.

During the meeting, Congress leaders urged the EC to deploy adequate security personnel in sensitive constituencies. The Congress also demanded that jammers should be installed at strong-rooms where EVMs will be stored after the polling, said a release by the Gujarat Congress.

The EC officials will hold a meeting with senior state government officials on Sunday, too, officials said.