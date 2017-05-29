Gujarat GSHSEB SSC Class 10th Board Results 2017 declared: Check your scores at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the Class X results early on Monday morning, on its official website. The Students can check their heir GSEB SSC Class X results by logging on to gseb.org.

According to a press release by GSHSEB, around 11,02,625 students appeared for the Class 10 examination in this academic year, which started from 15 March and concluded on 25 March. The detailed result booklet with statistics and further details on the board results will be available at 8 am on the board's website.

The students are advised to go through the results carefully to check for details like name and date of birth, any discrepancy should be brought to the board's notice.

According to a report in DNA, this year, in a unique initiative the board had also arranged for 142 prisoners in the state to appear in the examinations.

The board declared the GSEB class XII higher secondary science stream results on 11 May. The result for other streams are yet to come out. GSHSEB had released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) 2017 results on 23 May.

Follow these steps to check your result