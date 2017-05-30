Gujarat GSEB HSC Class 12th board exam results 2017 to be declared today: Check your grades at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results at 8 am on Tuesday. Results can be checked online at either of the two websites: gseb.org or examresults.net.

The results will be declared for the arts and commerce stream. Around five lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

After the results are declared, students can to apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses. Students are requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall tickets and roll numbers ready at the time results are out, in order to avoid delays.

Steps to obtain result:

- Log on to gseb.org.

- Click on GSEB Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017.

- Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided.

- Download the result and take a print copy.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified.

The students are advised to go through the results carefully to check for details like name and date of birth, any discrepancy should be brought to the board's notice.