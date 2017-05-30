Gujarat GSEB HSC Class 12th 2017 results declared: Check your grades on gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results at 8 am on Tuesday. Students can access their results on these websites: gseb.org or examresults.net

The process for admissions to colleges will begin soon. Candidates can apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses. Students are requested to keep their relevant candidate information like hall tickets and roll numbers ready at the time results are out, in order to avoid delays.

Steps to obtain result:

- Log on to gseb.org.

- Click on Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017.

- Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided.

- Download the result and take a print copy.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.