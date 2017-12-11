You are here:
Gujarat Congress farmers' cell leader Haresh Moradiya, wife commit suicide; police begin probe

IndiaPTIDec, 11 2017 15:53:02 IST

Gujarat Congress farmers cell office-bearer Haresh Moradiya and his wife committed suicide in Rajkot on Monday, media reports have quoted the police as saying.

According to TV9 Gujarati, Haresh and his wife Ramila had consumed poison at their house in Maheshwari society at Kothari road of Rajkot. Though the cause of the suicide is unknown, initial probe reveals family disputes may have been the reason. No suicide note has been found yet.

Representational image. AFP

Bhaktinagar police is investigating the incident, but no suicide note has been found yet.


Police said that last night, Ramila called up her daughter's in-laws and urged them to take care of her daughter before they disconnected the call.

The deaths have taken place days before the second phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly election.


Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 03:53 pm | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017 03:53 pm







