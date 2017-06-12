Gujarat BJP MP honey trap case: Businessman who helped woman remanded in judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday remanded a businessman, who allegedly helped a 40-year-old woman to honeytrap and blackmail BJP MP from Gujarat KC Patel, in judicial custody till 23 June.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri sent Ajay Kumar alias Ajay Pal Chauhan to judicial custody after the police said his custodial interrogation was not required.

Kumar, who was arrested on 9 June after a special court initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender, was produced before the court on expiry of his two-day police custody.

He was arrested from Connaught Place here on the basis of a tip-off, according to the police.

The court, which had on 2 June issued a non-bailable warrant against Kumar after the police informed it that he was untraceable, had later dismissed his anticipatory bail.

According to the prosecution, the woman had allegedly filmed obscene videos of Valsad MP Patel after drugging him and had threatened to make them public if she was not paid Rs seven crore.

Kumar allegedly had helped the woman in the execution of the offence.

The woman was arrested on 2 May by Delhi Police from her Ghaziabad residence.

Patel had filed a complaint alleging that he was drugged by the woman at her Ghaziabad house and obscene videos and photographs of him were taken by her.

The court had noted that as per the woman's statement, it was Kumar who had helped her record the sex video.

Such videos were earlier also made involving two politicians and a substantial amount of money was extorted from them, the police had told the court.

The woman, along with Kumar and one Mitrapal, had gone to the flat of Patel to extort money threatening that they would post the video on social media, they had said.

The woman had also approached a Delhi court, claiming the police did not act on her rape complaint against Patel. However, her plea was dismissed.