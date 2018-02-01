Gujarat BJP hails Budget as 'inclusive and pro-development', Congress terms it disappointing

Ahmedabad: The ruling BJP in Gujarat has hailed the Union Budget as "inclusive and pro-development" while the Congress has termed it "disappointing". The Opposition party claimed the budget has failed to offer any solace to common people who are being "crushed" under inflation.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's budget has taken care of all the sections of society as well as the industry. "This is an inclusive budget which will prove crucial in building 'New India'. Along with promoting the ease of doing business, the budget also focuses on the ease of living. Welfare of farmers and agriculture sector was also at the core of this budget," the chief minister said in a statement.

Stressing that the annual finance statement will strengthen the economy, Rupani said the provision of Rs 2,600 crore made for irrigation under "Operation Green" augurs well for farmers. Gujarat BJP unit president Jitu Vaghani termed the budget as "pro-people and pro-development".

"It has many schemes for farmers, youths, small and medium enterprises and poor citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji took a personal interest in preparing various budgetary provisions aimed at uplifting farmers, MSME and the middle class. This budget will prove beneficial for all sections of the society," he said.

Slamming the budget, Congress leaders said it lacked anything "concrete" to tackle various problems being faced by the citizens. "We are disappointed with this Budget, as it fails to offer any respite to the people who are crushed under the burden of inflation. There was no mention of a loan waiver for farmers in the Budget," said a joint statement issued by Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani.

It is still unclear how the government would increase farmers' income, as there was no concrete plan presented in the budget, it said. The leaders said the problem of unemployment is not addressed in the budget, which they said has "failed to provide a clear road map about the creation of new jobs or employment opportunities".