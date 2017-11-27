Gujarat ATS takes 2008 serial blasts accused to Ahmedabad for interrogation

Gaya: A team of anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Gujarat police on Monday took away, for interrogation, terror suspect Tauseef Khan, an accused in the Ahmedabad serial blasts of 2008.

Tauseef, who was arrested by the Bihar ATS a few months ago, had been lodged in the Gaya Central Jail. He was taken to Ahmedabad by a chartered plane amid tight security. The ATS team was led by inspector SL Chaudhary.

"Tauseef is named in a total of 39 cases, all relating to terrorist activities, in various police stations of Ahmedabad and Surat", Chaudhary told reporters.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (City), Gaya, Alok Kumar Singh, "Tauseef was arrested, along with two of his associates, on 14 September from the Bhagat Singh Chowk under Civil Lines police station area".

"He has been taken to Ahmedabad for interrogation by the Gujarat ATS team, which arrived here yesterday and obtained transit remand from a local court", Singh said.

An engineering graduate, Tauseef worked as a teacher in a school in a Gaya village where he allegedly promoted anti-national sentiments among his students.