GST Bill: Kashmir Economic Alliance members protest, detained during march to secretariat

Srinagar: Police on Saturday detained Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) chairperson Yasin Khan and others members of the business community after they tried to march towards Civil Secretariat here to protest against the proposed implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir.

They were detained near the city centre here, a police official said.

He said after holding a sit-in at Lal Chowk, the traders began to march towards the civil secretariat – the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government.

However, policemen stopped them and detained Khan and others.

The traders' body had called for a shutdown across the Valley on Saturday against the implementation of GST in the state.