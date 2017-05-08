Govt exhorts netizens to be 'soldiers' by not forwarding malicious social media content

New Delhi: Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday exhorted netizens to be "soldiers" by not forwarding "malicious" content circulated by "enemies" on social media.

"You need not wear the uniform to be a soldier of this country, you need not go to the borders now, because the enemy can actually strike in your home (through social media).

"All you have to do is be aware and not forward any malicious content or anything that you are not aware of and actually be a soldier by preventing forwarding of such information," he said.

The Information and Broadcasting minister made the remark at the inaugural session of 'Women Economic Forum' here in response to a question on cyber stalking of women. He asked the people to self-regulate, contending that governments across the world are yet to find solutions to deal with the issue of circulation of malicious content on the internet.

Rathore stated that although the issue was being handled by the information and technology ministry, people should try to solve it at an individual level and spread the word on social network.

The Olympic medallist also called for self-regulation of media, adding the government has not taken any restrictive action against it. Slovenia's Development Minister Alenka Smerkolj also attended the event.