Government Railway Police personnel in UP arrested for allegedly raping woman on board train

Bijnor: A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a moving train, officials said.

The woman, who hailed from Meerut, boarded the Lucknow-Chandigarh train from Chandpur railway station for Bijnor.

The accused personnel, who was present in her compartment, forcefully took her to an empty coach and raped her after which she passed out, the woman alleged in her complaint.

The accused GRP personnel was held by the people at Bijnor station and handed over to the railway police.

Railway police post in-charge Ravi Mohan Sharma said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of the woman and probe is on.

The GRP, under the state government, is tasked with the maintenance of law and order and ensuring passenger safety on board trains and on railways property.