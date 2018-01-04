Government orders probe in case of Jet Airways pilots fighting on-board

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that a probe has been initiated into the incident of an alleged physical altercation between two Jet Airways pilots on-board a London-Mumbai flight which was operated on 1 January, 2018.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MP Kirit Somaiya during Zero Hour on Thursday, Raju said that action will be taken according to regulations and that "no one will be spared".

On its part, Jet Airways has grounded the two pilots.

The incident involved the male co-pilot slapping his female commander inside the cockpit of the aircraft which was ferrying 324 passengers, including two infants and 14 crew.

Subsequently, the incident has been reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests, including 2 infants and 14 crew, continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely," a Jet Airways' spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The airline has reported the matter to the DGCA and the concerned crew have been taken off flying duties pending investigation, that has since been initiated."