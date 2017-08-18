You are here:
  3. Gorkhaland protests: Police conduct marches in various parts of Darjeeling as shutdown reaches 65th day

IndiaPTIAug, 18 2017 21:28:24 IST

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Police and security forces conducted an area domination march in various parts of the hills on the 65th day of the indefinite shutdown on Friday.

Representational image. PTI

Though no incident of violence has been reported since Thursday night, the police and security personnel have been keeping a tight vigil, a senior police officer said.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which is spearheading the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland, took out rallies in various parts of the hills. They demanded restoration of internet services, which was cut off in the hills since 18 June, besides an immediate withdrawal of security forces from Darjeeling.

The GJM activists and NGOs were seen distributing food among the locals as food supply has been severely hit due to the prolonged shutdown. Barring medicine shops, all other commercial establishments, schools and colleges remained shut.


