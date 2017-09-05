Gorkhaland movement based on emotion, no logic behind Darjeeling shutdown: Ousted GJM leader Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: Days after his expulsion from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for alleged involvement in "anti-party activities", ousted Gorkha leader Anit Thapa on Tuesday led a silent rally in Kurseong township demanding peace.

The rally was taken out on the 83rd day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown called in the northern West Bengal hills demanding a separate Gorkhaland state.

"The people of Kurseong are still with us. They trust me. They would never believe in the allegations of certain GJM leaders.

"I have come to rally to meet the people. I cannot let my supporters down," Thapa said before the rally.

He said the hill people were being emotionally blackmailed in the name of Gorkhaland to continue with the shutdown.

"Many of the shops, schools and offices opened up after the withdrawal of shutdown was announced. But the people are again being emotionally blackmailed in the name of Gorkhaland. This movement is solely based on emotion now. There is no logic behind the shutdown," Thapa alleged.

Claiming that he was a firm believer in the ideology of Gorkhaland, Thapa said they do not support the ongoing violence in the hills and would try to achieve their demand within the scope of federal structure.

Thapa was expelled from the party on September 1, along with GJM assistant General Secretary and Chief Coordinator Binay Tamang by the party leadership on charges of conspiring with the Bengal government.

They were accused of trying to derail the Gorkhaland movement after they decided to temporarily call off the indefinite shutdown.