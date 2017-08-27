Gorkhaland agitation: Police arrest 3 GJM supporters for involvement in arson, violence

Three persons were arrested in Darjeeling for their alleged involvement in arson and violence that took place in the hills in June, the police said on Sunday. The three persons, who are active supporters of Gorkhaland movement, were arrested on Saturday night.

The situation in Darjeeling hills remained tense, although no incident of violence was reported since last night as the indefinite strike demanding a separate state in the hills entered its 74th day.

The Internet service in the hills remains suspended since 18 June.

The GJM, the GNLF and other hill parties are set to join the 29 August meeting convened by the state government to discuss the situation in the hills.

The meeting of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC), which was scheduled to be held on Sunday. Kalimpong, was cancelled.

Sharp differences have emerged within the GMCC, which was formed by all the hill parties on June 20 to take forward the Darjeeling agitation, as some parties who didn't receive the invitation are against attending the talks, GMCC sources said.

The GJM on Saturday decided to attend the 29 August meeting after the party received an official invitation from the state government urging it to attend the talks. A five member delegation of the GJM led by party convener Binay Tamang will attend the meeting.