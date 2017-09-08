Darjeeling unrest: GJM seeks Rajnath Singh's intervention to restore peace in hills

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung on Thursday said he has sent a delegation to Delhi for a meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the Darjeeling issue, and threatened to boycott the September 12 meeting called by the West Bengal government if Gorkhaland was not on the agenda.

Gurung said the delegation comprises Sarita Rai, Rohit Sharma, Swaraj Thapa, Kalyan Dewan and Dawa Pakhrin, besides some other members of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee which has been floated to carry on a joint agitation for a separate state.

In an audio message, Gurung said the central government should immediately begin tripartite talks on Gorkhaland.

"Only then we will think about lifting the ongoing indefinite shutdown", he was heard saying on the audio tape.

Normal life has been crippled in the Darjeeling hills due to the the indefinite shutdown called by the GJM to press for the separate state of Gorkhaland. Schools, colleges, offices and shops barring pharmacies are closed, with the shutdown now 84 day olds.

"If the talks on 12 September are not on Gorkhaland, then GJM will not attend the meeting," he said.

Gurung also accused expelled GJM leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa of "betraying" the Gorkhaland demand "by conspiring with the state government".