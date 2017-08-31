Gorakhpur tragedy: Death toll reaches 309 in August at BRD Medical College; 1,269 dead so far this year

Gorakhpur: As many as 13 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, taking the toll so far this month to 309.

With this, the death toll in the hospital has touched 1,269 so far this year.

Confirming the fresh cases of deaths, newly-appointed principal of the college Dr PK Singh told PTI, "On August 30 till midnight as many as 59 children were admitted. Of them, 13 died. As of now, there are 354 children undergoing treatment."

He said that since flood waters were receding, chances of infection were high.

"We advise parents to give boiled water and milk to children. Giving stale food should be avoided. Special focus should be on maintaining cleanliness and instead of rushing to the BRD Medical College, parents should first take their children to the nearest government hospital or primary health centre which are closer to their residence," Singh said.

Hospital officials said that the children who came to the hospital were generally underweight, suffering from chronic pneumonia or were cases of pre-mature delivery.

Giving a month-wise break up, Singh said the toll in January was 152, in February 122, March 159, April 123, May 139, June 137 and 128 in July.

The principal said children with different complications and ailments arising out of premature delivery, being underweight, jaundice, pneumonia, infectious diseases and encephalitis were admitted to the hospital, mostly in very serious condition. A lot many lives could be saved if the patients are brought here earlier, Singh said.