2008 Malegaon blast case: Lt Col Purohit released from Taloja jail after nine years

Mumbai: Lieutenant colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit was on Wednesday released from the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

He was driven out of the prison in a car at around 10.45 am. A team of Military Police and Quick Response Team of the army escorted Purohit out of the jail.

Purohit was in jail for almost nine years for his alleged role in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

On 21 August, the apex court had granted bail to Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre had said that they are setting aside the Bombay High Court order by which the bail was denied.

Six people were killed in a bomb blast on 29 September, 2008 at Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.