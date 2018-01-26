Google Doodle commemorates India's 69th Republic Day with a focus on crafts, music and tradition

On India's 69th Republic Day, search giant Google has put out a rather colourful Doodle. Google puts out a fresh new one, every year, but the focus of the Doodle this year was different.

It has been 68 years since Constitution of India was put into effect, a governing document took three years of careful scrutiny to create. The day is a celebrated in India as a reminder as to how India became an independent republic.

The highlight of Republic Day celebrations is the parade at the national capital. The parade, which includes marching contingents and performances (revealing the different cultures of India), starts from the India Gate makes its way to Rajpath.

While Google has taken inspiration from the Republic Day parade in the past, the search giant decided to take a different route this year.

Google took inspiration from the most important element of the parade, India's rich cultural history.

The Google Doodle was created by New Delhi-based illustrator, Ibrahim Rayintakath.

The artist used geometric shapes to create he background of the Doodle, one that is "inspired by the vibrant colors and patterns of traditional hand-loom draperies from different states."

In the foreground, are elements that go deeper into culture, with unique crafts, music (man blowing the 'Sringa', the 'Kathputli') and traditional practices like ceremonial dances and rituals, from across India.

The outline of the Doodle is special as well as it takes inspiration from Mughal architecture.

So here's wishing all of our readers a Happy 69th Republic Day!