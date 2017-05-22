Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar welcomes introduction of Tejas Express

Panaji: Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has welcomed the introduction of the semi-high speed Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express, which is likely to reach Goa's Karmali station on Monday on its maiden journey.

"We welcome it. We are hopeful that the Railway Ministry will give special attention to the urgent need for up-gradation of railway stations and improve facilities, cleanliness and hygiene as Goa is a tourism destination," Ajgaonkar said in a statement issued in Panaji.

The 19-coach fully air-conditioned train has LED TVs, tea and coffee vending machines, catering service, bio-vacuum toilets and GPS based passenger information display screens, among other facilities.

The train will run on the Mumbai-Goa route five days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — during the non-monsoon period.

During the monsoon — between 10 June and 31 October — it will operate thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.