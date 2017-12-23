Goa state-run hospitals to charge 'minimal' fee to outstation patients from 1 January: Manohar Parrikar

Panaji: Goa's state-run hospitals will start charging a minimum fee from outstation patients, chief minister Manohar Parrikar said on Saturday.

"Goa government is responsible for Goans and therefore we will take care of Goans. About neighbours coming, we have no objection to it. The charges are very minimal," Parrikar said.

The charges will come into effect from 1 January, 2018.

The chief minister however said, that outstation patients will not be charged for emergency services.

"The charges will be for very specific procedures which do not require on the spot type of immediate attention. These are fixed procedures for which only 20 percent of the package charged is being levied," the chief minister said.

According to the new rule implemented by the state health ministry, non-Goan patients will also be charged Rs 50 per bed, per day in the four major government hospitals in the state.

Parrikar said that a health card issued by the state government under the health ministry's universal insurance scheme, will be used for identifying a local resident from those outside the state.

"You should have a card, That card is issued after proper identity and Aadhar card is linked with it. So automatically, one who has a card he gets a priority," Parrikar added.