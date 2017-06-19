Goa govt announces TDR to curb land conversion under Common Minimum Programme

Panaji: In a major land use reforms, the Goa government on Monday announced that the new concept of Transfer of Developmental Rights (TDR) would be introduced to curb instances of land conversions in the coastal state.

"While usage of land under forest, khazan, CRZ (with regulations), steep slope, eco-sensitive zones, wildlife and open spaces will not be permitted, the owners of these lands however could be considered for compensation through transferable development rights (TDR)," Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said unveiling the Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

"These aspects and other issues shall be part of the deliberations towards putting the policy framework in place," he said.

Parrikar said the current Town and Country Planning Act would be amended to ensure that open spaces and road widening areas are handed over to respective local authority for further development.

"Henceforth, construction can happen only with the land property title and transferable development rights (TDR).

"Even your normal settlement area, you will be issuing a certificate along with the property title. You can sell your TDR and earn the money," he said.

He said the land use plan — Regional Plan for 2030 — will be taken up taluka-wise for completion after policy is in place.

Parrikar said the construction of the surface will be driven by zonal plan.

"You have the right with which you can sell. If someone has a private forest, he can't construct but he can sell the rights with the fact that he is having ownership of the land to someone else and take money," he said.

The chief minister said the amendment in the TCP Act will give right of development to all the land owners but they will necessarily not have a right to construct.

Claiming that such an amendment will stop the competition amongst land owners to sell their properties, Parrikar said the land owner can retain the land and also earn money by selling his TDR.

"Each land owner will get the certificate which he can trade for cash," he added.