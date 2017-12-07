Goa DIG Vimal Kumar Gupta relieved from post amid corruption allegations, directed to report to home ministry

Panaji: The Goa government has relieved the state's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Vimal Kumar Gupta, following allegations of corruption against him.

Gupta was relieved from his post on 5 December and directed to report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Last week, a woman police sub-inspector and a constable were suspended after they allegedly offered bribe to Gupta to the inquiry into complaints against them.The constable was facing a departmental inquiry in a case related to indiscipline.

Besides, a departmental inquiry was on against the sub-inspector after she along with another constable allegedly assaulted a man near Panaji in 2014 and took away his car.

"The DIG was relieved by the state government and he will report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, following allegations of bribery against him," Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar told reporters in Panaji on Wednesday. "The departmental inquiries conducted by Gupta would be reviewed by a senior officer who will take charge of the matter," he said.

Parrikar said Gupta has been relieved but that does not mean he has been given a clean chit in the matter.