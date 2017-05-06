Goa CM Manohar Parrikar asks health department to list priority areas

Candolim: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has sought inputs from the health department on identifying priority areas so as to improve medical facilities in the state.

"The chief minister has called a meeting of health department officials. During the meeting, a presentation would be made on identifying priority areas in the sector," Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters. Healthcare areas which need immediate improvement would be discussed in the meeting, he said.

Rane, who inspected a primary health centre at Candolim in North Goa in the presence of local MLA and deputy speaker Michael Lobo, said during the last couple of years several proposals in the health sector had been pending for approval from the government.

"These proposals will also be discussed with the CM," he added. The minister said state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital is facing manpower shortage in few of its departments. "We are facing shortage of technicians in blood testing section. We have to fill these vacancies," he said.

Rane said the government will also take up the project to improve facilities at the Institute of psychiatry and human behaviour (IPHB). "Around Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned by the Union government to set up a centre of excellence at the IPHB."