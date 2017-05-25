Goa Class 10th SSC board exam results 2017 at 11 am today; check your grades at gbshse.gov.in

The Goa state education department will announce results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X examinations on Thursday. Students who appeared for the exams can check the results at 11 am on the official website gbshse.gov.in.

All students have been asked to keep their relevant candidate information, like roll numbers, in place in order to avoid delays.

A statement released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) said that the distribution of passing certificates will be conducted by the board at all schools it runs on Saturday, 27 May.

As per a report published on NDTV, head of such allied institutions have been asked to collect the passing certificates for all their students from the board centre in Porvorim.

Private candidates who appeared for the Class X exams earlier this year may also collect their marksheets from the board office after producing their hall tickets.

The GBSHSE had conducted Class X exams in March this year across state board schools. A total of 19,358 students appeared for the exams this year, of which 9,828 were girls and 9,530 were boys.

According to a report on The Times of India, there was a drop in numbers of students who appeared for the exams this year as against last year. In March 2016, 20,814 students had given their SSC papers, which means about 700 fewer students gave the exam this year. The board is investigating possible reasons for the same, the report added.