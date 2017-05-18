Goa bridge collapse: Sanvordem river incident not isolated; many died due to such ill-fated structures in last five years

Around 50 people fell into Sanvordem river in Goa with several still missing on Thursday evening after a dilapidated Portuguese-era bridge collapsed. The bridge caved in when the state Fire And Emergency Services personnel were rescuing a youth who had jumped into the river apparently in a suicide bid. The people had gathered to watch the rescue operation, and all of them fell into the river when the bridge collapsed. However, some of them managed to swim ashore, officials said.

Over the past five years, several cases of bridge collapses have been reported in the country. Here's a look at the incidents:

2 August 2016: A bridge in Savitri river on Mumbai-Goa Highway near Mahad in Raigad district collapsed killing at least 26. An Indian Navy team was deployed to look for survivors. Two state transport buses and some other vehicles had fallen in the swollen river following the bridge collapse.

30 March 2016: At least 17 people were reportedly killed when Vivekananda flyover collapsed on the busy Rabindra Sarani-KK Tagore street in Kolkata. A senior official of the company which had the contract for the construction of the bridge described the incident as an "act of god".

12 February 2015: A portion of the Wazirabad-Janakpuri elevated corridor in New Delhi collapsed onto the road below, damaging three parked cars and injuring two people seriously, The Times of India reported. Initial investigations claimed that the accident occurred due to the snapping of the straps which held a concrete block.

3 February 2014: A portion of an old foot-over-bridge collapsed on a running express train in Bihar, causing the derailment of the train. However, there were no casualties reported. The incident took place near the Samastipur railway station when the Amrapali Express was passing under the bridge. Three coaches of the train derailed and were slightly damaged, disrupting train services along the route.

November 2013: Nearly a dozen people were injured when a portion of an old road overbridge collapsed on a goods train in Muzaffarpur district.

7 February 2013: An under-construction bridge collapsed near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, killing three labourers. Larsen & Toubro, the company who was responsible for the project, called the incident an "accident" since it took place despite adequate safety measures being in place. Seven others were also injured in the accident. The Mumbai police arrested three people and registered a case of negligence against Larsen & Toubro.

11 August 2012: At least 18 people, including four policemen, were injured as a wooden footbridge over a stream collapsed in Srinagar. Police said a group of people had blocked the road at Ashai Bagh area on the city outskirts, demanding improvement of the roads in their locality adjacent to the main road. When a group of locals, accompanied by the magistrate and a station house officer (SHO), were crossing a wooden footbridge between Bhat Mohalla and Ashraf Mohalla, the bridge collapsed sending 13 civilians, the official and four policemen into the stream. All the persons were safely rescued.

9 July 2012: A government official was killed and 16 people were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district. The incident occurred in Komalsigre area near Williamnagar, the district headquarters of East Garo Hills. The bridge was to provide connectivity to some villages in the region. An overseer of Meghalaya Public Work Department died on the spot.

With inputs from PTI