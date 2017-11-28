Global Entrepreneurship Summit: Ivanka Trump to visit Golconda fort after her Charminar trip raises security concerns

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, who arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend the GES, will visit the historic Golconda Fort and not the Charminar on Wednesday, police sources told IANS.

After visiting a session on Wednesday morning at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), she will leave for the fort, about 15 km from the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the summit.

She was earlier expected to visit the Charminar, a globally recognised monument and symbol of Hyderabad located in the old city.

She was also likely to shop at nearby Laad Bazar, famous for bangles and semi-precious stones.

The plans, however, were dropped on security grounds as Charminar is located in densely populated area, notorious for congestion and traffic jams.

The Telangana government is also hosting a dinner for the GES guests at the Golconda Fort on Wednesday. However, she will not attend that dinner as she would be flying back on Wednesday evening.

Since all the security arrangements were already in place at the fort for the dinner, the security agencies cleared the proposal for a sightseeing tour of the fort.

The Golconda Fort on the fringes of the city was the capital of the Qutub Shahi kingdom from 1518 to 1687.

Ivanka Trump will be attending a dinner to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at Taj Falaknuma, the palace hotel in the old city.

She was expected to spend two hours at the famed palace. Besides dining with Modi and top officials and delegates at 101-seater dinning table, she will also go around the palace, which was once the residence of the Nizam, the ruler of erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad.