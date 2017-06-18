Darjeeling unrest: GJM chief Bimal Gurung accuses Mamata Banerjee of spreading lies, misleading people

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Sunday termed chief minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the agitation in Darjeeling hills was supported by insurgent groups as "white lies", and asserted the struggle for a separate Gorkhaland state would be intensified.

Banerjee had said on Saturday that the GJM-led agitation in Darjeeling hills is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" supported by the insurgent groups of the Northeast and some foreign countries.

"The allegations are baseless, Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead people. It is not a political fight but a fight for our own identity. We will not stop until and unless Gorkhaland is achieved. The struggle will intensify in the hills," Gurung said in an audio-visual statement.

On the boil for the past 10 days over a separate state demand, Darjeeling had on Saturday witnessed widespread clashes between GJM activists and the police in which one person was killed and 35 security personnel were injured, including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) officer.