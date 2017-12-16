Girl commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after being harassed; kin alleges police refused to file complaint

A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district committed suicide after being harassed and stalked by a man, the police said on Friday.

The father of the victim has alleged that the police did not pay heed to their complaints. Talking to news agency ANI, the father said they had been trying to file a complaint regarding the stalking since 10 days but to no avail. He said they went to multiple police stations trying to register a complaint.

For last 10 days my daughter tried to file a complaint of the stalker, we went from police station to police station but to no avail. I want justice: Father of victim pic.twitter.com/03b2l2RS6k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2017

However, the police denied his claims and said the family didn't file any complaint.

We are investigating the matter, don't know what they are saying,they have not filed complaint, will certainly take action once they do: Shalini,SP Banda pic.twitter.com/rxrrTs0j4n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2017

This incident came to light on the same day the family members of another 18-year-old girl, who was hacked to death by a jilted lover, staged a protest in their village before cremating her.

The spurned lover, Amarpal, had on Wednesday killed the Class XII student using a sickle at Ghar Shayam village in the Kandhla police station area of Shamli district.

Three other people were with Amarpal when he attacked the girl. Tension prevailed in the village as the girl and the accused belonged to different communities, police had said.

With inputs from PTI