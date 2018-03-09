Geneva Motor Show: 2018 sees a mix of EVs and mild hybrids drawing crowds at world's most popular motoring event

Hyundai's Kona Electric might not have been the sexiest car at this year's show, but it has the potential to be an extremely important model for pushing the cause of all-electric models in the immediate future. While many EVs are either very expensive or very niche, the Kona Electric is just the right sort of model to make EVs desirable to the mass market for two reasons: it's affordable and it's an SUV crossover.

If the Kona is heading along the right lines for you but your budget stretches considerably higher than the Hyundai, the long-awaited reveal of the production version of Jaguar's I-Pace might have been what you were waiting for. Not only will the I-Pace draw huge attention to the EV cause, this stunningly attractive electric SUV can only grow Jaguar's already burgeoning reputation even further.

Even if EVs do turn out to be the future, it's probably mild hybrids such as Skoda's Vision X that will convert buyers to the benefits of electrified mobility in the short-term. If you could look past the Skoda's gaudy yellow-green paint job, this model actually features a pair of mild hybrid systems. The Vision X has a starter/generator at the front axle and a more potent electric motor at the rear, and this technology is then paired up with compressed natural gas for a clever solution that could really slash a car's lifetime CO2 emissions.

If luxury, style and all-out opulence is more your thing the Range Rover SV Coupe is definitely worth a look. This new flagship model reverts to the nameplate's origins as a two-door SUV, but that's the only thing that's in any way retro about this limited-run 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 that could set you back with options as much as £340k for one of the 999 being built.

Ford announced at the show that the new Mustang Bullitt models will now be offered for sale in Europe. The car celebrates 50 years since the Steve McQueen film of the same name was released, which is legendary among muscle car enthusiasts for the epic car chase involving a 1968 Mustang Fastback.

Volvo has been showing off its new V60 estate car, which is another example of just how much the Swedish brand is now taking the fight to the more premium areas of the global auto market. As well as doing all the things we expect of the brand, such as safety and common sense, the new V60 is also incredibly stylish and even more than a little desirable too.

The new Peugeot 508 just might boost global interest in French cars. Peugeot is definitely improving its image and reputation for producing high-quality, stylish vehicles at the moment, and the all-new version of the 508 large sedan is just the latest example, and possibly the best to-date.