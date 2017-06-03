General Bipin Rawat visits formations on LoC in north Kashmir, briefed on operational preparedness

Srinagar: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited formations on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir and was briefed on the operational and logistical preparedness of the force, officials said.

Rawat's visit comes at a time when there have been repeated instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in recent times.

General Rawat visited the LoC formations and units in north Kashmir where he was briefed on all aspects of operational and logistical preparedness, an Army official said.

He said the Army chief was appreciative of the measures put in place to meet any challenge posed by elements inimical to national security and complimented the troops for the recent successful counter infiltration operations.

Exhorting soldiers deployed in the Valley to maintain utmost vigil and operational focus, the Army chief reassured them of the entire nation's pride and support for their endeavours, the official said.

The Army chief said it was a privilege for every soldier to be entrusted with the safety, security and integrity of his country.

Earlier in the day, Rawat had called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra and discussed the internal and external security management issues in the state.

Meanwhile, today also Pakistani forces resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

In another development, two jawans were killed and four others injured when militants attacked an Army convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.