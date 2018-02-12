General Bipin Rawat to arrive in Kathmandu today, will attend Nepal's Army Day as special guest

Kathmandu: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat will arrive in Kathmandu on Monday on a three-day visit to Nepal to attend its Army Day, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of establishment of the Himalayan nation's unification.

General Rawat is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Nepal Army chief Rajendra Chhetri.

The Indian Army chief will attend as special guest a function being organised by the Nepal Army to mark the Army Day, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of establishment of the country's unification.

The late King of Gorkha Prithvi Narayan Shah united dozens of smaller states into a greater Nepal in 1769, when he conquered the Kathmandu valley.

"There has been close and cordial relations between the Nepal Army and Indian Army since a long time and there is a tradition of inviting chiefs of Nepalese and Indian Army during special occasions," said a statement issued by the Nepal Army.

Such high-level visits between the two armies will further strengthen bilateral relations and promote mutual interests, the statement said. Rawat's trip is a regular visit and there is a tradition of exchange of visits between the chiefs of the two armies.

Last year, General Rawat was conferred the title of honourary general of the Nepal Army by Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari.