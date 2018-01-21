Gaw Kadal massacre anniversary: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar ahead of separatists' protest march

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday imposed restrictions in parts of the Srinagar city to prevent protests against the killings of 55 people on 21 January in 1990.

The separatist camp had called for protest march on the 28th anniversary of "Gaw Kadal Massacre" in which 55 people were allegedly killed and many injured, when security forces opened fire upon on people who were protesting against the harassment by the government forces during nocturnal house-to-house raids in downtown area.

The incident had shaken the Valley evoking widespread anger against the then Governor Jagmohan who was running the affairs of the state under the governor's rule.

"Restrictions under section 144 CrPc will remain in force on Sunday in areas under seven police stations including Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud," a statement said.

Contingents of Central Reserve Police Force and state police in full riot gear have been deployed in areas placed under restrictions and other law and order sensitive places.

Rolls of razor fitted concertina wire have been placed at traffic crossings to disallow vehicular movement. Pedestrian movement is being allowed only in emergencies from and into these areas.