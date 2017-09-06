Gauri Lankesh murder: Siddaramaiah briefs Rahul Gandhi; BJP says Congress VP making political capital

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has briefed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, which has sparked nationwide outrage and protests.

Officials at the Chief Minister's Office said that Siddaramaiah spoke to Gandhi over the phone.

Confirming his talks with Siddaramaiah, Gandhi said in a tweet, "Spoke to the chief minister of Karnataka and mentioned that it's very important that people who have murdered Gauri Lankesh are caught and punished."

On his official Twitter account, the Congress vice-president said that anybody who speaks against RSS/BJP is attacked and even killed. "They want to impose only one ideology which is against the nature of India," he said.

"Sometimes the prime minister speaks under pressure but the entire idea is to crush dissent and this is resulting in a very serious problem in India," he said in a series of tweet.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday also announced a SIT probe, to be headed by Inspector General-level officer in the matter, saying his government had an "open mind" to an investigation by the CBI, which the slain journalist's family has demanded.

The BJP, however, accused the Congress vice-president of trying to make "political capital" out of Lankesh's murder while Union minister Nitin Gadkari rejected the allegations linking the killing to the people following its ideology, terming them as "irresponsible, baseless and false".

The saffron party also asked the Karnataka government to arrest the murderers swiftly and wondered if the SIT constituted by it will meet the same fate as the one probing the August 2016 murder of rationalist MM Kalburgi, whose killers remain untraced.

"The government, the BJP or any of its organisations have no connection with the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh," Gadkari told reporters.

Another Union minister Ananth Kumar asked the Congress government in Karnataka to swiftly probe the journalist's murder in Bengaluru and arrest the guilty.

Attacking the Siddaramaiah government for the state's "poor" law and order situation, he said there had been 18-19 political killings besides Kalburgi's murder in the last two and a half years and it had "failed" in taking probes to their logical conclusion.

Hitting out at the Congress vice-president, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said he was trying to make political capital out of Lankesh's murder, which he termed as an act of mindless violence.

Taking a dig, he said, "Rahul Gandhi must realise that the track record of his party's government in Karnataka on law and order is as dismal and pathetic as his political record. He will do well to concentrate on these shortcomings rather than making frivolous comments."

Rao also noted that the Karnataka police has not made any arrest in Kalburgi's murder so far.

In his comments, Rahul Gandhi had said anybody who spoke against the ideology of the BJP and RSS was "pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed".

Lankesh was an outspoken critic of Hindutva politics. She was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen outside her residence in Bengaluru.