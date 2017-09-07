Gauri Lankesh murder: Close friend and activist Madhu Bhushan writes moving tribute to slain journalist

In a moving tribute to slain anti-right wing journalist Gauri Lankesh, whose death sent shockwaves through the media fraternity and raised questions over press freedom in India, activist, independent writer and a close friend of Gauri, Madhu Bhushan shared a moving post on Facebook talking about her last conversation with Gauri.

Detailing some bits of the conversation Bhushan had with Gauri a few hours before the editor of the Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike was gunned down by unknown assailants at her Rajarajeshwari residence in Bengaluru, she said she was "Just trying to sort out in my shaken heart, soul and mind your brutal murder Gauri".

Known for being openly critical of right-wing fundamentalism, Gauri's death invited condemnation with protests organised in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other places for its eerie similarity to the way other rationalists like Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare were killed in recent years.

Bhushan reminisces the idle chatter she would have with Gauri and wrote how the journalist was passionate about her work, and felt strongly about the rise of fascism across the country. Bhushan also recalls how Gauri felt "GST is making our lives miserable." Bhushan recalls how Gauri was optimistic about the younger generation with activists like Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Melvani and other being "practical in their approach to realpolitik".

She concluded her tribute in an heart wrenching manner and wrote: "The heavens wept last night for you. But this morning the sun is struggling through the clouds telling us that “you can not keep a good woman down”. The voices that refuse to be silenced will continue their conversations with you Gauri. You will continue to inspire and we will continue to hope."

You can read the entire post here:

Lankesh, 55, was buried at a cemetery in Chamarajpet in central Bengaluru. Her eyes were donated to be used for the needy, the family said.

She hailed from the Lingayat community that does not cremate its dead.

Her brother Indrajit Lankesh had earlier told reporters that the family would not be following any religious customs at the funeral.

"She was shot dead from a close range at her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8 p.m. as she was entering the house," Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar had told reporters here on Tuesday.

Tributes poured in for the popular editor from across the country.

People had gathered at the Town Hall in Bengaluru for a silent protest, holding placards. "You can kill a person but not their ideas," read one placard. A silent demonstration was also staged by journalist groups at the Victoria Hospital grounds, where the autopsy was being conducted.

Journalists gathered at the Press Club in Bengaluru were seen holding placards that said "I am Gauri", implying that the attack could have been possible on anyone of them.

Across the state, protests were witnessed in Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad and Koppal, among other regions, where citizens took to the streets.

Journalists in Mysuru, wearing black ribbons around their shoulders, also held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

With inputs from IANS