Gauri Lankesh murder LIVE updates: Bengaluru top cop denies slain journalist received threats, says will look into it

IndiaFP StaffSep, 06 2017 11:21:16 IST
  • 11:21 (IST)

    CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress' Sashi Tharoor, among few politicians who reacted against Lankesh's murder

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Senior journalist tweets

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Several protests planned in Bengaluru, even in Mumbai, against Gauri Lankesh's murder

    Protesters gather at Town Hall in Bengaluru.

    Photo by Elizabeth Mani, 101Reporters

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Protest planned at amphitheatre on Carter Road in Bandra at 6pm today

  • 11:07 (IST)

    If Gauri recieved any threats, it will be investigated: Bengaluru police

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said that Gauri Lankesh did not complain of any threats, adding that if there was any, then that will be thoroughly investigated. "She didn't complain of anything. If she anywhere expressed about threats, it will be thoroughly investigated," Kumar said.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    On becoming editor of Lankesh Patrike, Gauri had said she'd ensure she earns the editorship

    In a rare interview to rediff in 2000, Gauri had said that her 'personal confusions" were finally resolved and she was ready to concentrate on her career. Not much is known about her personal life, however, reports have claimed that around 2000 was when she divorced her husband. This was also when her father told her to come and run his publication Lankesh Patrike.

    "Last year I decided that I finally had no problems about being alone, had resolved all my personal confusions, and was ready to concentrate on my career. At the time my father took this decision for me, and I had to come back, my career was really taking off. As for this editorship, I don't think at all that I have earned it. I am just doing my best to make sure that I do earn it now!"

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Gauri was the glue who held everyone together: A close friend remembers the forthright journalist

    Radhika Mahalingaiah writes: 

    I knew Gauri, her sister Kavitha and their mother Indira since we were children. Whenever I visited my uncle’s house in the then Journalist Colony in Bengaluru, we would meet. I remember her as a sweet shy child running around and playing with my little cousins, while I — older by five years — watched the antics of the little ones. She was a very pretty child,  who never stood any nonsense from anyone.


    We grew up in our own little worlds of school and college work, occasionally meeting at the homes of relatives. While I joined Bangalore University for postgraduate studies in Mass Communications, Gauri joined IIMC in Delhi.


    Our lives reconnected again as full-fledged journalists working for different organisations in the early 1980s. Here was a grownup Gauri, enthusiastic about everything and ready to face the challenges of real journalism. We instantly connected. She and a few other journalist friends would land up at my little one-room 'house' almost every night after work. I still remember the conversations, fights, and discussions we had on just about anything that was making news all the way into the wee hours of the night.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Excerpt from her interview with Rediff in 2000

    Rediff: Well, people may not badmouth you, but your being a woman may not dissuade them from attacking you physically, as they have tried to attack your father from time to time. They will know you are particularly vulnerable as you are single and living alone.

    Gauri Lankesh:I am not afraid of physical attacks at all. I used to come home at 3 am alone many nights until a fortnight ago. I only stopped when I saw a man wrapped in a saree lying in the middle of the road on one such occasion. Now I keep my driver with me until I reach home. Apart from that, I have not even got any blank calls. I have received a couple of calls trying to blackmail me about my personal life in taluk level `blackmail' newspapers. Those too stopped when I said, go ahead, write whatever you want about me. I have done nothing wrong to fear exposure.

  • 10:41 (IST)

    I would be the first person to admit that my career was stagnating like nobody's business: Gauri said in 2000

    In an interview with rediff.com in 2000, soon after her father P Lankesh's demise, Gauri Lankesh spoke extensively on 'Lankesh Patrike', her dissenting views and how unafraid she is despite being a "woman".

    Critics of Gauri had said that her taking over her dad's publication was a lucky break she desperately needed. When asked whether it was true, Gauri said, "I would be the first person to admit that my career was stagnating like nobody's business. Perhaps it was because I did not want to take risks. Maybe it was because my personal life has not exactly been terrific. I was concentrating more on finding personal happiness than on chasing a career. Today, I am happy with myself, and don't mind whatever price I have had to pay for it."

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Gauri was concerned about the state of freedom of expression in India

    Gauri Lankesh, who had been a strong advocate of freedom of press, in an interaction with The Wire had said that ‘she was concerned about the state of freedom of expression in the country’.

    Lankesh had also raised apprehensions about how people are targeted because of their ideology.

  • 10:19 (IST)

    Narendra Dabholkar — forefront of a campaign to persuade the Maharashtra government to pass an anti-superstition and black magic bill

    Activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was at the forefront of a campaign to persuade the Maharashtra government to pass an anti-superstition and black magic bill, was shot dead by unknown assailants in August 2013. He was found dead in a pool of blood at Omkareshwar bridge in Pune.

    Dabholkar was also the editor of Sadhana magazine which was devoted to the propagation of progressive thought. According to a DNA report, the two attackers who killed Dabholkar fired four rounds at him from point-blank range and then fled on a motorcycle parked nearby.

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Gauri's murder is worryingly similar to Dabholkar, Pansare and Kalburgi killings

    Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy drew parallels between the deaths of Lankesh and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi, allegedly by fringe Hindu groups. Historian Ramachandra Guha too felt that Lankesh’s murder was “part of a pattern that links the deaths of Dabholkar, Kalburgi and (Govind) Pansare”.

    This link was further bolstered by a senior police official who said that the modus operandi in the Gauri Lankesh murder seems very close to what had been witnessed earlier. "Bullets were fired on chest and heads, and the three assailants came on a bike. It's very similar to what was witnessed in the murder of Pansare, Dabholkar, and Kalburgi," the police official said.

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Unbiased media could ring death knell for democracy

    There is no such thing as unbiased media, that's why it has to be kept free. There are many voices that speak giving people the information that they need to make their own "unbiased assessments". An unbiased media is actually the single most dangerous thing for a democratic society because if all the news channels and newspapers are saying the same thing, it's as good as having only one broadcaster and only North Korea has that.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    How did the culture of media demonisation creep into our democracy?

    It doesn't take long for the word "presstitute" to turn into three bullets at point blank range, we need to introspect how this culture of media demonisation has crept into our vibrant democracy. The press we love to hate today, is the same institution that convinced British citizens to support the cause of Indian Independence, exposed scams that took down governments, fought a dictatorship while also giving you the dish about which famous people are sleeping with each other. 

    Its journalists risk their lives to tell you what your own Government and rich people are doing to you without your knowledge, be it extra judicial killings, massive corruption scams or straight talk from civilians caught up in war zones. 

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh's murder needs immediate and impartial investigation

    There needs to be an immediate impartial investigation into Gauri Lankesh's death. Not just because of who she was, but because of the manner she was killed. If someone can be shot at point blank range, while outside their house, in city like Bengaluru, then there is clearly a failure in the law and order machinery in the state.

    The state government needs to find out what went wrong. It's not just about punishing the culprits, there needs to be an enquiry into finding out how these murders managed to do the deed in the first place.

  • 09:34 (IST)

    Updates for 6 September, 2017 begins

  • 00:24 (IST)

    That's all from us today. 

  • 00:16 (IST)

    Nine bullets fired, Gauri took three and collapsed behind her front door

    According to police officials, nine shots were fired at Gauri Lankesh. She took three bullets and collaposed behind her front door.

    Police officials said that her body has been sent for post mortem, and the area has been cordoned off. CID officials have been called in to investigate the murder.

    Officials also said that two people had come to her home. And since, Gauri was under attack from people with ideological differences, and the police suspect that her murder could be related to the defamation case she was embroiled in against BJP MP Prahlad Joshi.

  • 00:12 (IST)

    'You can kill Gauri, but not her task'

    KS Vimala of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane warned those behind her murder that Gauri's work will never stop.

    "I would like to tell all those who are behind this, you can kill us but you can't kill our guts. You can kill Gauri, but not her task," Kavita said.

    — Video by Elizabeth Mani, 101Reporters

  • 23:47 (IST)

    'Teams working to gather CCTV footage from the area'

    Three times are working to get their hands on footage from two CCTV cameras in the area, Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy told ANI.

    According to media reports, T Sunil Kumar, Police Commissioner, had said that so far no eyewitnesses have come forward with information on the assailants. However, locals heard the gunshots.

  • 23:46 (IST)

    Attack was a cowardly act, says Dwarkanath, friend of Gauri Lankesh

  • 23:44 (IST)

    Sence outside Gauri Lankesh's residence | ANI

  • 23:43 (IST)

    Protest outside Gauri Lankesh' home | ANI

  • 23:39 (IST)

    Gauri never spoke of threat to her life, says T Suneel Kumar,  Bengaluru police commissioner

    Though some reports claim that three bikers shot Gauri Lankesh, Bengaluru police commisioner, T Suneel commissioner said that the police has not been able to ascertain the exact number of assailants as yet.

    "People in front of her house heard gunshots, they saw Gauri Lankesh collapse in the verandah before entering the house," Kumar said while speaking to press reporters outside Lankesh's residence.

    Kumar said that he is not aware of any complaints from Gauri towards any threats to her life. "If she anywhere expressed about threats, it will be thoroughly investigated," he added. 

    — Video by Elizabeth Mani, 101Reporters

  • 23:30 (IST)

    Candlelight vigil in Karnataka's Gulbarga for Gauri Lankesh

  • 23:30 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh was shot before she could enter her house | CNN-News18

    CNN-News18 reported that Gauri Lankesh had just reached home, and was trying to open the door when she was shot dead by the assailants. According to police, no one witnessed the shooting, however, neighbours heard gunshots around 8 pm.

  • 23:16 (IST)

    Let's warn each other of fake news, said Gauri Lankesh in her last few tweets

  • 23:14 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh was one of India's gustiest journalists: Vir Sanghvi

    "As a friend, colleague and admirer for decades, I am shocked and shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh, one of India's gutsiest journalists," said Vir Sanghvi, an eminent media personality.

  • 23:03 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh had written against former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa in latest edition of her magazine

    In the latest edition of her magazine Gauri Lankesh Patrike dated 6 September, 2017 (tomorrow), Gauri Lankesh had published stories against former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and against a journalist-turned-politician Mysuru Member of Parliament Prathap Simha.

  • 22:45 (IST)

    Modus operandi in Gauri Lankesh murder similar to Pansare, Dabholkar and Kalburgi killings

    A senior police official said that the modus operandi in the Gauri Lankesh murder seems very close to what was witnessed in the murder of Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar, and  MM Kalburgi. "Bullets were fired on chest and heads, and the three assailants came on a bike. It's very similar to what was witnessed in the murder of Pansare, Dabholkar, and Kalburgi," the police official said.

    The official also added that like Pansare, Dabholkar, and Kalburgi, Gauri was also not very influential. 'She was not someone who could bring down a government. So, why these kinds of killings are taking place also warrants investigation," he added.

  • 22:32 (IST)

    Another unconfirmed image of Gauri Lankesh' body

    Another image of Gauri Lankesh' body shows her body lying on her verandah. The local police had earlier confirmed that gunshots were heard near her house in the evening. Firstpost, however, was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the image.

  • 22:23 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh was a staunch critic of BJP, Hindutva politics

    Gauri, who ran a weekly magazine named Gauri Lankesh Patrike was a staunch critic of Hindutva politics and the BJP. Her anti-establishment articles have appeared in several newspapers and magazines.

    Lankesh had described the defamation case that she lost to BJP MP Prahlad Joshi, as an attempt to silence her political views.

  • 22:19 (IST)

    Lankesh was convicted in a defamation case against BJP leaders

    In November 2016, Lankesh was convicted by a court of defaming two BJP leaders for articles published in her periodical in 2008 following which she was sentenced to six months in jail and asked to pay Rs 10,000 penalty. The senior journalist had been granted bail.

  • 22:18 (IST)

    Gari Lankesh' body found in her apartment's verandah, says police

    An image of Gauri Lankesh' body has been under circulation. While sources claimed that it was released by the local police, Firstpost was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the image. 

  • 22:17 (IST)

    Too early to reveal details of Lankesh's death, says DCP MN Acucheth

    Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police MN Anucheth who confirmed her dead said: “It is too early to comment on the issue, we cannot reveal any further details at the moment.”- Hindustan Times

  • 22:16 (IST)

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweets out condolences, calls for culprits' arrest

  • 22:14 (IST)

    CPM's Sitaram Yechury recalls Dabholkar and Pansare's death

  • 22:13 (IST)

    Shootout took place outside Gauri Lankesh' house: MN, Anucheth, DCP 

    "There has been a shootout at the residence of Gauri Lankesh today evening. She is no more. Her body has been found on the verandah of her house at Ideal Homes in RR Nagar Police Station limits," said MN, Anucheth, DCP west.

    — Input from Kavita Patil of 101Reporters

  • 22:10 (IST)

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah offers condolences 

  • 22:09 (IST)

    Not murder of an individual or journalist but murder of progressive thinking, says JDS' Danish Ali

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Congress promises to punish Gauri's assailants

  • 21:59 (IST)

    The first visuals of Gauri Lankesh at her home after she was attacked.

  • 21:52 (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh never mentioned any threat: Karnataka DGP

    Karnataka DGP RK Dutta tells CNN-News 18, "Met her recently. She never talked about any threat."

  • 21:52 (IST)

    Three men on bike killed Gauri near the gate of her house

    According to eye witnesses, the 55-year-old journalist was standing near the gate of her house when three men on a motor bike sprayed her with bullets. The veteran journalist sustained injuries in neck which killed her on the spot. - Times of India

  • 21:50 (IST)

    Congress members say it is too early to comment on the incident

  • 21:47 (IST)

    Reactions pour in on Twitter against Lankesh's killing

  • 21:43 (IST)

    The incident happened at 7.45 pm, says Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

  • 21:41 (IST)

    Unidentified men attacked her from close range

    Reports suggest unidentified men shot her three times from close range and she collapsed on the spot. Lankesh ran the weekly Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid, and had been under attack from people with ideological differences.- NDTV

  • 21:35 (IST)

    Bengaluru DCP confirm's Lankesh's death

  • 21:17 (IST)

    Senior journalist Gauri Lakesh shot in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Senior Kannada journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views against Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. Gauri, aged 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.

She died instantaneously.

Four bullets hit the compound wall of her building in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the officials said.

Gauri edited Kannada tabloid 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike' besides owning some other publications, and was known for her forthright views against hardline Hindutva politics.

Bengaluru police commissioner T Sunil Kumar, along with senior police officers, rushed to the spot and officials said it was not immediately known who carried out the attack and the motive behind it.

Police suspected that she was under surveillance of the assailants who must have trailed her closely.

A file image of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh. PTI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed her death shocking.

The chief minister said three police teams have been constituted to probe the killing. Instructions have been issued to crack the case and bring the culprits to book at the earliest, he said.

He said recently Gauri had been instrumental in bringing Naxalites into the mainstream and they had surrendered.

"It's shocking news for me. No one who has faith in humanity will ever kill anyone. Gauri Lankesh was secular and helped government bring the Naxals back to the mainstream," said Siddaramaiah.

He wondered why Gauri didn't tell the government about the threat to her life though she had met him many times.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy drew parallels between the gunning down of Gauri and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and M M Kalburgi, allegedly by fringe Hindu groups. Dabholkar was shot dead in August 2013, while Kalburgi was gunned down in August 2015.

"Who is behind the incident, is it the Naxals or any other ideological fringe parties were behind the incident will be known only after investigation. It is very premature to hold anybody responsible for the incident," Reddy said.

Siddaramaiah also said he has asked police to get in touch with their Maharashtra counterparts probing the murder of Dabholkar.

Police have cordoned off the area around her house. Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) M N Anucheth, rushed to the spot to supervise investigation. Karnataka police chief R K Dutta said Gauri had not voiced apprehension about any threat to her life during a couple of meetings he had with her.

Asked about who could be the possible suspects in the killing, the officer refused to hazard any guess, saying "let the investigation proceed first." "I do not know how to react. The assailants should be brought to the book. The case should be handed over to CBI," Gauri's brother Indrajit Lankesh said.

In a statement, RSS state unit expressed deep sorrow over the "heinous" murder of Gauri. "RSS appeals to the state government to act soon on the criminals responsible and bring them to the book," it said.

Veteran BJP Leader K S Eshwarappa rapped the Siddaramaiah government for "failing" to protect the lives of people, including those of noted writers like Kalburgi and Gauri. Gauri was last year convicted in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi over a report published in her tabloid against some saffron party leaders.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore took to Twitter to denounce the incident. "Terrible news from Bengaluru about the heinous murder of Gauri Lankesh. I condemn all acts of violence against journalists," he said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said "truth cannot be silenced" and demanded that the culprits be tracked down and punished. "The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences &love to her family. The culprits have to be punished," his office said in a twitter post.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said, "The murder of #GauriLankesh is condemnable outright. Onus is on Sh.Siddaramaiah to ensure proper investigation."

"If it is BJP ruled state, Liberals would have cried for emergency, Intolerance, Fascism," tweeted National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted: "Shocking & tragic! Brave journalist Gauri Lankesh who exposed the BJP has been shot dead in her home in Bangalore!"

Gauri was a journalist-activist, known for her anti-establishment, pro-poor and pro-Dalit stand.

Among very few woman editors in Kannada journalism, she was a fierce activist, who openly expressed her pro-Naxal and Leftist views.

Born in 1962, Gauri was the daughter of legendary Kannada journalist and founding editor of Kannada weekly tabloid 'Lankesh Patrike'.

Her siblings -- Kavitha and Indrajit Lankesh -- are film and theatre personalities.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Sep 06, 2017 11:11 am | Updated Date: Sep 06, 2017 11:21 am


