Gas leak in Delhi: 173 students, 9 teachers sent to hospital after inhaling fumes

On Saturday, 173 students and 9 teachers were hospitalised after they fell ill due to a gas leak in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area, ANI reported.

A total of 173 students&9 teachers admitted to hospital.No student critical, students feeling better,handed over to parents:DCP South East pic.twitter.com/TqREQgrTC8 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

According to Delhi DCP (Southeast) Romil Baniya, the students and teachers took ill after inhaling fumes generated from a depot containing chemicals imported from China that were meant for industrial use, ANI reported.

According to the police, a call was received around 7:35 am about some chemical leakage at customs area of Tughlaqabad depot, which is located near Rani Jhansi School for girls run by the city government.

Following the incident, teams of police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as CATS ambulance reached the spot. The students were admitted to three hospitals.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the students are fine.

"Students who had complained of irritation in their eyes due to gas leakage, have been admitted to three hospitals. I spoke to doctors who told me that they are fine," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

He said that he has ordered the area district magistrate and SDM to launch a probe into the gas leakage incident at the container depot.

"There was an exam in the school which we have cancelled following the incident," the deputy chief minister said.

With inputs from PTI