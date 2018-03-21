Fresh firing between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara injures a policeman

Srinagar: A policeman was injured in a fresh exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official said, a day after four militants were killed in a gunbattle in the area.

"In the fresh exchange of fire, one policeman has been injured. He is stated to be stable and being treated at a hospital," the police spokesman said.

He said the overnight operation was under way when the last reports came in.

The encounter broke out in Arampora area of the district on Tuesday, after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening firing on an Army patrol party.

The soldiers reacted swiftly and launched the operation to track down the militants, an army official had said.

Four militants were killed in the operation on Tuesday.