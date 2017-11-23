You are here:
French national arrested in Uttar Pradesh for trying to cross over to Nepal illegally

IndiaPTINov, 23 2017 12:31:30 IST

Maharajganj: A 45-year-old French national was arrested in Maharajganj while trying to cross over to Nepal allegedly without proper travel documents, a senior official said.

Representational image. AFP

Immigration checking squad stopped Thibault Michael at the Sonauli bus stand for routine checking on Wednesday evening and found that he did not have a proper visa, Sonauli immigration check post in-charge, SP Tiwari said.

The French national had arrived here from Bangalore and was on his way to Nepal, Tiwari said.

Sonauli is located on the Indo-Nepal Border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal.


