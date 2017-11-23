Four-year-old schoolboy 'rapes' classmate in classroom, washroom of private Delhi school, booked by city police

A four-year-old boy has been booked by the Delhi Police for "sexually assaulting" his classmate in the washroom and classroom of a well-known private school in the city.

The girl, who is of the same age, allegedly came home complaining of pain in the lower abdomen and narrated the incident to to her mother on Friday, reported India Today. The mother accused the school of negligence and said the authorities did not take her seriously when she sent the girl's teach a text message on the same night. Instead, she was asked to come to school to register a complaint on Monday. Following this, the girl's parents lodged an FIR against the boy at the local police station.

Gory details surfaced as media reported how the crime was committed.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Deependra Pathak, Delhi Police's chief spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

“The Indian Penal Code (IPC) provides children below seven years of age certain protections against prosecutions. We are examining those provisions even as we are handling the matter with utmost sensitivity,” said Pathak. However, the police is unsure of how to proceed in this matter, considering the boy's legal age.

The mother stated in her complaint her daughter tried to push away the boy but could not get away as children had already left the classroom and there were no staff members around. The girl's abdomen pain did not subside and as a result, she was rushed to the hospital.

She further added that there was no ayah or teacher in the washroom or classroom at the time of the alleged assault. However, the school's lawyer refuted the claims and told Hindustan Times that they had an ayah present in every washroom in the school.