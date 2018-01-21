Four workers killed, nine others injured in blast at chemical plant in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: At least four workers were killed and nine others injured on Sunday in a blast at a chemical plant on the city's outskirts, a senior official said.

The blast at a chemical plant of the GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd led to a huge fire in the premises, a police official said.

The blast occurred around 5.30 am in the filter plant of the company, located in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area at Nandesari.

"Four of the firm's employees were killed in the mishap," Vadodara district collector P Bharthi said.

The injured persons were admitted to different hospitals, she said, adding that two of the injured were reported to be serious.

"We have ordered an inquiry into the mishap," she said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known. The fire fighters took around two hours to douse the blaze, a police official said.

The machinery and equipment in two plants of the company were damaged in the incident. The firm's units located in the surrounding areas were asked to shut down, a fire brigade official said.