Four women among five killed in car-tempo collision on old Pune-Mumbai highway near Lonavala

Five people, including four women, were killed and three others were injured after their sports utility vehicle collided with a tempo between Khandala and Lonavala on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Saturday.

Lonavala police said that the accident took place at around 9 pm when an SUV, which was heading towards Khandala, collided with an approaching tempo. "Five people, including four women, died on the spot and three people were injured," said a police officer.

The officer said that all five occupants of the SUV were employees of a hotel in Lonavala and were returning to their homes after the end of their hotel shifts.

According to The Times of India report, of the five killed, four were from Sikkim and one from Maharashtra.

The accident led to a disruption of vehicular movement on the old Pune-Mumbai highway nearly for an hour, added the report.

"The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway," the police said.

