Four-storey building collapses in Maharashrta's Bhiwandi; at least one killed, three others injured

IndiaFP StaffNov, 24 2017 11:07:23 IST


A four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in the district and many persons are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

ANI further reported that one person has died and three others are injured.

The building in Navi Vasti locality collapsed at around 9 am, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told reporters in Thane.

A senior district administration official said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to Bhiwandi for the rescue and relief operation.


Senior police and civic officials have also rushed to the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:04 am | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:07 am


