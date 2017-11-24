Four-storey building collapses in Maharashrta's Bhiwandi; at least one killed, three others injured

A four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in the district and many persons are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

ANI further reported that one person has died and three others are injured.

A portion of a three floor building collapses in #Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. 1 dead and 3 injured. Rescue teams at the spot. pic.twitter.com/XwuLcVLTkg — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

The building in Navi Vasti locality collapsed at around 9 am, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told reporters in Thane.

A senior district administration official said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to Bhiwandi for the rescue and relief operation.

Senior police and civic officials have also rushed to the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited.

