Four killed, six injured in van-truck collision in Odisha's Jajpur district

Jajpur: At least four persons were killed and six others critically injured when a van carrying them collided with a truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.

The mishap took place when the van, carrying passengers to Kalinganagar industrial area, collided with the truck near Baunsadola on National Highway No 200, inspector-in-charge of Jenapur police station, SK Das said.

While three persons died at the spot, another succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, he said.

The injured persons were first taken to a nearby hospital and then shifted to Cuttack for treatment as their condition was critical, police said.