Four killed in West Bengal's Burdwan dist after son of ex-CPM leader runs over bike, tractor

Kolkata: Four persons were killed and six others injured when a car driven by an allegedly drunk man hit a bike and a tractor and mowed down people engaged in cutting paddy in West Bengal's Burdwan district, the local legislator and witnesses said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Memari-Katwa road under Moneteswar police station on Friday night.

Quoting police and eye-witnesses, Monteswar legislator Saikat Panja of the Trinamool Congress alleged that the car was being driven by Hamidullah Chowdhury, son of former CPM lawmaker Hedayatullah Chowdhury.

"I learnt from police and locals that Hedayatullah's son Hamidullah was driving the car. It first hit a motorbike. When the riders chased the car, Hamidullah stepped on the accelerator and tried to flee by driving at 110 km per hour. Near Jairmapur bridge, the car hit a tractor and mowed down people engaged in cutting paddy. Two of the injured died at Monteswar hospital, and two others in Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital," Panja said.

He also claimed that Hamidullah was drunk.

Six others also sustained injuries.

"Hedayatullah's son was at the wheel. After being chased by the motorcycle riders, he sped up, lost control and hit a tractor as also some people," said a youth, who was in Hamidullah's car.

Asked whether Hamidullah was intoxicated, the youth said "Yes, we had liquor from a bar."

Police are yet to track Hamidullah. Hedayatullah, however, said he has got to know that is son is also seriously injured.

"I have no idea what happened. I haven't been able to contact him. He didn't return home. I hear from people that he is also seriously injured," he said.