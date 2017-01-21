Four killed as bus turns turtle in Pune
Mumbai: Four passengers were killed on Saturday in a road accident and over a dozen injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus overturned in Indapur tehsil of Pune districts, police said.
The accident place around 5.30 AM after the bus driver lost control over the vehicle, which ran into a dhaba and overturned. All the passengers on board the private luxury bus were travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad, Bali Bangar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Baramati said.
The injured were shifted to a civil hospital in Indapur and later to a hospital in Akluj in Solapur district, he said. The deceased have not been identified yet and further probe is underway,
