Four Dera Sacha Sauda followers arrested for torching rail coaches at Anand Vihar station yard

New Delhi: Four followers of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have been arrested for indulging in arson after he was convicted of rape in August, police said on Wednesday.

They set fire to two empty coaches stationed at Anand Vihar station yard to avenge the sect chief's conviction for the rape of two female disciples, an officer said.

Based on a tip-off, Vijay Malik, Bir Singh, Kanhaiya Lal and Harjeet Singh were arrested late on Tuesday from their residences in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to being followers of the Dera and confessed that they had set the two coaches ablaze on 25 August," the officer said.

The incident was reported on the same day by Railway officers, he said, adding some bottles with inflammable liquid were also found at the spot indicating that it was the work of some miscreants.

The accused have been booked for damaging public property and under the Railways Act, he added.