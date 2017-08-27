Four civilians in Poonch injured as Pakistan Army violates ceasefire on LoC

Jammu: Four civilians were injured on Sunday in unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistan troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Defence sources said here that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at two places on the LoC in Poonch, using small arms, automatics and mortars to target Indian positions at Karni and Degwar.

"Pakistan ceasefire violation started at 6 pm. Our troops have effectively and strongly retaliated," a source said.

Police said four civilians including a woman were injured in Pakistan shelling in the area.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital," police said.

On 18 August, an Indian Army soldier was injured on Friday in accidental firing on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

Sepoy Sanjay Kumar was injured when his service rifle accidentally went off in Mankote area of Mendhar Sector on the LoC in Poonch district, the sources said. The soldier was hospitalised.