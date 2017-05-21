You are here:
  3. Four booked for raping minor girl in Rajasthan's Sikar district, sharing obscene video on social media

IndiaPTIMay, 21 2017 17:27:45 IST

Sikar: Four youths have been booked by police in Sikar district for circulating an obscene video of a teenage girl after allegedly abducting and raping her.

Representational image. AFP

The accused, all residents of Dantaramgarh in Rajasthan's Sikar district, have been booked following the complaint of victim's father who has alleged that his daughter was kidnapped seven months back.

The man, in his complaint, has alleged that his daughter was raped by the accused who also circulated an obscene video on social media, SHO Dantaramgarh Surendra Kumar Saini said.

The SHO added that the victim is a student of Class X.

Police have lodged a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 376 (Punishment for rape), 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366(A) (Procuration of minor girl), sections of POCSO Act and IT Act.

Further investigation in the case is on, they said.


Published Date: May 21, 2017 05:27 pm | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 05:27 pm

