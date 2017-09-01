Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised in Delhi

New Delhi: Former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), hospital authorities said on Friday.

The 69-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) last evening. Deep vein thrombosis, or deep venous thrombosis (DVT), is the formation of a blood clot (thrombus) within a deep vein.

"Rawat has been under the care of Dr VS Bedi, Chairperson, Department of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, and Dr Ajay Yadav, Senior Vascular Surgeon. He has been admitted for treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT)," according to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the SGRH.

"His condition is improving and is being monitored closely," he said.